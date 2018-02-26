Latest Weather Blog
Clerk jailed for refusing marriage licenses writes book
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky clerk who was jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples has written a book.
"Under God's Authority: The Kim Davis Story " was announced Monday by Liberty Counsel, the Florida-based law firm that represents Davis. The book is published by New Revolution Publishers.
Davis is the elected clerk for Rowan County in eastern Kentucky. In 2015, Davis stopped issuing marriage licenses following the U.S. Supreme Court decision that effectively legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Davis was jailed for five days for refusing to follow a court order.
Davis is up for re-election in November as a Republican. Four Democrats have filed to challenge her. They include David Ermold, a gay man to whom Davis denied a marriage license in 2015.
