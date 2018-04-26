Clearing and cooling today, showers return soon

Just as quickly as showers moved into the Baton Rouge area overnight, they are on the way out. A second shot at showers will come to end the week.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Daybreak showers will give way to clearing skies. Sunshine will be in full view Thursday afternoon with temperatures 5-7 degrees cooler than Wednesday thanks to a cold front. With northwest winds of 5-10mph, expect high temperatures in the low 70s. Overnight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.

Up Next: The next storm system will quickly follow on Friday with a slightly lower chance for rain but a little better chance for a thunderstorm. Either way, action will clear for the upcoming weekend. 12 of 16 weekends in 2018 have had measurable rain; this one will go against that trend. Lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures are ahead for Saturday and Sunday with no humidity.

THE EXPLANATION:

As a cold front exits eastward, skies will clear from the west through the mid-morning hours of Thursday. Temperatures are in the low 50s in north Louisiana and with northwest winds of 5-10mph; cold air advection will reduce high temperatures 5-10 degrees when compared with Wednesday. Another shortwave trough will quickly follow on Friday. With very cold air aloft, this storm system may actually have more instability to work with, but less moisture. Therefore, even less shower activity is expected but there is a slightly better chance at a thunderstorm with some hail. Again, measurable rain coverage will be limited with this system and action will tend to diminish as it moves through by late afternoon. On the heels of that wave, a pleasant pattern will hold for the weekend. High pressure will settle in at the surface leading to dry conditions and seasonable temperatures through Monday. Return flow results in increasing rain chances by the middle of next week.

--Dr. Josh

