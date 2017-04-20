Cleanup continues following Glen Oaks High arson

BATON ROUGE - School officials are working to clean up Glen Oaks High School, after two teens broke in and set a fire.



The school has been under intense renovations since the August flooding, and the district superintendent said the fire will not set back the scheudle for when the school reopens.



Superintendent Warren Drake said two students used a fire extinguisher to knock out a window. The building has been vacant since August, but that did not stop trespassers from breaking in twice in three days.



"We also had a little bit of a problem on Good Friday with the same issue," Drake said. "In both instances, there were arrests made, and we will convict to the fullest extent of the law."



Central and District Six firefighters responded to the call, along with East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies. They determined the juveniles broke into the school and started a blaze by lighting computers and other electircal equipment on fire.



East Baton Rouge School System officials say they will impliment new measures to keep tresspassers off their property.



"It's a shame that people don't respect the property and the schools they have in the area to go."



Glen Oaks students are using the Northdale High School facility until they reopen later this year.