Cleanup begins at Texas petrochemicals facility

56 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 March 20, 2019 11:07 AM March 20, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) - Crews that extinguished a fire that burned for days at a Houston-area petrochemicals storage facility are now cleaning up the site.
  
International Terminals Company spokeswoman Alice Richardson said at a Wednesday news conference the cleanup efforts will allow workers to reach the site and begin the investigation into what caused the blaze.
  
Richardson says crews will continue spraying foam and water on tanks that caught fire to cool them down and prevent the blaze from reigniting. The tanks contained components of gasoline and materials used in nail polish remover, glues and paint thinner.
  
The fire in Deer Park was extinguished at 3 a.m. Wednesday. It began Sunday at the facility southeast of Houston, sending a huge, dark plume of smoke thousands of feet in the air.
  
Adam Adams with the Environmental Protection Agency says testing shows the air quality remains safe.
