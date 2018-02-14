Cleaning krewe: Recycling effort targets Mardi Gras trash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Mardi Gras produces a huge amount of garbage in addition to days of fun and parties.

This year two New Orleans-area organizations tried to fix that with a recycling effort.

Their pilot project aimed to collect beads, plastic bottles, and aluminum cans. Rain canceled one day of the two-day pilot project and lessened the bead haul on another day since wet beads degrade fast.

But organizers said they were encouraged by the outpouring of support and plan to expand the effort to other parades throughout the year.

New Orleans resident Dorie DeLuca says after parades there's a huge amount of trash on the ground, so recycling is a great idea.