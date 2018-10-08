76°
Clean-up crews continue to battle blight around the capital region

Monday, October 08 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps
BATON ROUGE - A war on blight is underway in EBR. Crews were outside Monday concentrating on just one thing: removing trash and debris.
Homeowner Edward Johnson watches as a huge steel claw removes a pile of trash across the street from his home in North Baton Rouge.

"That trash has been out there like a whole year, and they have opossums, raccoons, and rats," Johnson told WBRZ.

A stack of old tires sits on the other side of Johnson's street.

Kyle Huffstickler, Supervisor of the capital city's Department of Public Works, says a lot of the problem stems from illegal dumping.

"We do have a problem in the city will illegal dumping and blight," Huffstickler said.

The mayor's answer to that? Operation Fresh Start 2.

Maintenance workers have been spread throughout the parish as part of Operation Fresh Start 2. Some of them are picking up trash by hand, while others are chopping down tall grass with weed whackers.

The mayor's office is planning to have clean-up operations every four months, kicking off with parish-wide campaigns

