Clean-up crews continue to battle blight around the capital region

"That trash has been out there like a whole year, and they have opossums, raccoons, and rats," Johnson told WBRZ.

A stack of old tires sits on the other side of Johnson's street.

Kyle Huffstickler, Supervisor of the capital city's Department of Public Works, says a lot of the problem stems from illegal dumping.

"We do have a problem in the city will illegal dumping and blight," Huffstickler said.

The mayor's answer to that? Operation Fresh Start 2.

Maintenance workers have been spread throughout the parish as part of Operation Fresh Start 2. Some of them are picking up trash by hand, while others are chopping down tall grass with weed whackers.

The mayor's office is planning to have clean-up operations every four months, kicking off with parish-wide campaigns