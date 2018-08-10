80°
Clean-up crew finds human bone in Tickfaw River; Livingston Parish sheriff investigating
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are investigating after human remains were discovered by a clean-up crew in the Tickfaw River earlier this week.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, a leg bone was found tangled with debris in the river just south of LA 42. The sheriff says the bone has been sent to the LSU FACES lab for testing so that it might be identified.
"There are a lot of unknowns here - for example, how long has it been there?" Sheriff Jason Ard said in a release. "It’s unclear how long it could take to get answers. Then, we’ll take those answers & attempt to connect the dots.’"
The investigation is ongoing.
