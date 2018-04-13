79°
Latest Weather Blog
Clean Sweep EBR Day canceled due to rain
BATON ROUGE- Clean Sweep EBR Day has been canceled.
The event was scheduled for Saturday.
According to a release, the cleanup day has been canceled due to the pending threat of rain. The event will be rescheduled for June 23.
The event is a collaboration between Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, Keep Baton Rouge Beautiful, and Great American Cleanup.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police issue traffic advisory for Pontchatoula Strawberry Festival
-
Gov. Edwards, Restore Louisiana Task Force to give update on flood aid
-
Century-old photos found in junk yard car
-
Louisiana House backs expansion of medical marijuana program
-
Mattress business reaping benefits of Tom Hanks' movie