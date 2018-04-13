79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Clean Sweep EBR Day canceled due to rain

3 hours 31 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 April 13, 2018 8:48 AM April 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Dig Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- Clean Sweep EBR Day has been canceled.

The event was scheduled for Saturday.

According to a release, the cleanup day has been canceled due to the pending threat of rain. The event will be rescheduled for June 23.

The event is a collaboration between Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, Keep Baton Rouge Beautiful, and Great American Cleanup.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days