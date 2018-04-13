Clean Sweep EBR Day canceled due to rain

Photo: Dig Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- Clean Sweep EBR Day has been canceled.

The event was scheduled for Saturday.

According to a release, the cleanup day has been canceled due to the pending threat of rain. The event will be rescheduled for June 23.

The event is a collaboration between Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, Keep Baton Rouge Beautiful, and Great American Cleanup.