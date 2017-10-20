Claycut bridge to reopen Friday after almost ten months of construction

BATON ROUGE- The Claycut Bridge is set to reopen today after being closed for almost ten months.

Located west of S. Foster Drive between Bienville Street and Moore Street, the bridge was originally closed in late January with construction beginning February 6th. Initial plans had promised a reopening in June.

According to the City-Parish Department of Public Works, the contractor, Diamond B. Construction, ran into utility issues along with weather impacts, which changed the completion date. The contractors were eligible for an extension and granted an extra 45 days.

In September WBRZ learned from Chief Design and Construction Engineer Tom Stephens, that the finishing touches were mainly concrete-related.

"Remaining work includes placement of concrete approach slabs, paving and sidewalk connections, stripping and signing, planting grass, and final cleanup," Stephens said.