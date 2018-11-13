Classes to resume Wednesday after no threat found at Hammond-area high school

HAMMOND - School officials say Hammond High Magnet School is closed today.

The classes were first canceled Monday after the school system was alerted to a possible threat made against the school. The Tuesday closure was posted on the Tangipahoa Parish School System website.

Officials say the school was searched twice and nothing has been found that could be a threat to students or employees.

"We will provide 24 hour security and surveillance at the school until we feel the threat is lifted," according to authorities. "The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate and is actively pursuing all possible leads in this case."

Hammond High Magnet School will resume classes Wednesday.