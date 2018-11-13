43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Classes to resume Wednesday after no threat found at Hammond-area high school

2 hours 57 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 November 13, 2018 8:27 AM November 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - School officials say Hammond High Magnet School is closed today.

The classes were first canceled Monday after the school system was alerted to a possible threat made against the school. The Tuesday closure was posted on the Tangipahoa Parish School System website.

Officials say the school was searched twice and nothing has been found that could be a threat to students or employees. 

"We will provide 24 hour security and surveillance at the school until we feel the threat is lifted," according to authorities. "The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate and is actively pursuing all possible leads in this case."

Hammond High Magnet School will resume classes Wednesday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days