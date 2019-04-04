Classes delayed at BRCC Acadian due to power outage

BATON ROUGE - Classes at the BRCC Acadian campus will be delayed Thursday due to a power outage.

The announcement was made by the college around 8 a.m.

Due to a power outage, the BRCC Acadian Site will have a delayed start, and will open at 11 a.m. today. — BRCC (@MyBRCC) April 4, 2019

The campus will open at 11 a.m.