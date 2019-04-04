62°
Latest Weather Blog
Classes delayed at BRCC Acadian due to power outage
BATON ROUGE - Classes at the BRCC Acadian campus will be delayed Thursday due to a power outage.
The announcement was made by the college around 8 a.m.
Due to a power outage, the BRCC Acadian Site will have a delayed start, and will open at 11 a.m. today.— BRCC (@MyBRCC) April 4, 2019
The campus will open at 11 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flooding reported reported near Perkins Road and Hundred Oaks
-
American Heart Association: Learn to stay healthy during 'Move More Month'
-
Downed plane to be removed from I-10
-
Authorities investigating cause of fatal overnight fire in Zachary
-
Baton Rouge mosquito abatement director forced to resign