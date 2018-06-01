85°
Class ring returned to owner 42 years after it was lost

Friday, June 01 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Hattiesburg American
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi woman lost her high school class ring 42 years ago, and a kind stranger returned it to her last week.
  
Cherri Fowler tells the Hattiesburg American she was 18 when she lost her 1976 Oak Grove High School ring. It happened at a Hattiesburg bar called the Library Lounge.
  
R.T. Thomas, who owned the bar, says he found the ring while cleaning up one night and tossed it into a box, where it remained unclaimed.
  
Thomas recently rediscovered the box and decided to find the owner of the ring, engraved with the initials "C.A.L."
  
The only girl with those initials for the Oak Grove Class of '76 was Cherri Ann Linton, now Fowler. He found her through Facebook.
  
Fowler, of Sumrall, says she's wearing the ring every day.
  

