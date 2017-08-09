Class is in session: schools in Ascension, EBR and Livingston Parish resume

The bells are ringing and school is back in session in a few local parishes.

Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston Parish schools resumed this morning. The WBRZ 2Une In crew went to all three to take a look at how these parishes have come along since last year's flood.

In Ascension, students and teachers at the recently renovated St. Amant Primary School were taking in the new classrooms as well as welcoming back some familiar faces.

Back to school for St. Amant Primary School

Over in EBR, the Istrouma High School Indians celebrated their 100th anniversary by banging their drums — ushering in the students the only way they know how.

Live Oak Junior High students will attend classes at the old Live Oak High School campus after the high school moved to a new area two years ago.

Back to school for Live Oak Junior High School

An area heavily affected by the flood, Livingston Parish is working on getting all of its schools back up and running. But no child will go hungry this year, the Livingston Parish School Board has approved free breakfast and lunches for all of it's students.

Tomorrow, schools in Central will reopen. Join the 2Une In crew for live coverage starting at 5 a.m.