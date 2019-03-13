Claire's recalls makeup due to possible asbestos contamination

Photo: Live Science

Out of an "abundance of caution,” Claire’s has announced a recall of three cosmetic products due to the possible presence of asbestos fibers.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the inhalation of asbestos over time has been liked to serious adverse health consequences.

The products being recalled include:

Claire's Eyeshadows, UPC #888711847165, SKU #84716, Lot No. 08/17

Claire's Compact Powder, UPC #888711839153, SKU #83915, Lot No. 07/15

Claire's Contour Palette, UPC #888711401947, SKU #40194, Lot No. 04/17

The company said the products are no longer available in stores but may still be in people’s possession. The makeup was sold at Claire’s stores nationwide and online between October 2016 and March 2019. Any consumers who bought the products are advised to stop using them and return the items to a Claire’s store for a full refund.

At this time, the company is not aware of any adverse reactions, injuries, or illness caused by the possible presence of asbestos in the recalled products.

Anyone with questions can call Claire’s at 800-252-4737, option 2, from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. EDT.