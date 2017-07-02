Civilians flee as strikes pound last of IS-held Mosul

MOSUL, Iraq - Iraqi forces say hundreds of civilians are fleeing Mosul as airstrikes pound the last pockets of territory held by the Islamic State group.

Iraqi special forces Maj. Gen. Sami al-Aridi says Sunday civilians - mostly women and children - are fleeing the city.

Dozens were injured, many with shrapnel wounds. After a strike, others appeared covered in dust. One woman collapsed, apparently from dehydration.

Civilians trapped inside the under-siege Old City - where temperatures have soared to 45 degrees Celsius - have suffered water and food shortages for months.

Iraqi forces launched the operation to retake the Old City in mid-June. The dense neighborhood is IS' last stand in Iraq's second-largest city. Iraqi officials say they'll declare victory in Mosul within days.