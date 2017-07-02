85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Civilians flee as strikes pound last of IS-held Mosul

42 minutes 31 seconds ago July 02, 2017 Jul 2, 2017 Sunday, July 02 2017 July 02, 2017 11:05 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MOSUL, Iraq - Iraqi forces say hundreds of civilians are fleeing Mosul as airstrikes pound the last pockets of territory held by the Islamic State group. 

Iraqi special forces Maj. Gen. Sami al-Aridi says Sunday civilians - mostly women and children - are fleeing the city.

Dozens were injured, many with shrapnel wounds. After a strike, others appeared covered in dust. One woman collapsed, apparently from dehydration. 

Civilians trapped inside the under-siege Old City - where temperatures have soared to 45 degrees Celsius - have suffered water and food shortages for months.

Iraqi forces launched the operation to retake the Old City in mid-June. The dense neighborhood is IS' last stand in Iraq's second-largest city. Iraqi officials say they'll declare victory in Mosul within days.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days