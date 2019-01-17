Civil service board overturns firing of Baton Rouge officer accused of lying about shooting

BATON ROUGE - The Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board has sided with a Baton Rouge police officer who was fired after he was accused of lying about a shooting last year.

Yuseff Hamadeh claimed a suspect, later identified as Raheem Howard, shot at him on Aug. 7. during a traffic stop on N. 15th Street. Hamadeh said Howard shot at him first and he returned fire.

Howard was arrested for that incident and prior offenses. On the night of his arrest, he told local media that he never had a gun and did not shoot at Hamadeh. During the investigation, it was learned that the officer's body camera and in-car camera were not rolling during the incident.

Audio from the police unit's rearview camera and video from a neighbor's home did not align with Hamadeh's account of events.

On Thursday, the civil service board heard Hamadeh's appeal of his termination. The board overturned Hamadeh's firing, saying proper protocols were not followed during a lie detector test.

Civil service board votes to grant the motion for summary disposition in Hamadeh hearing based on the fact that he was denied counsel during a polygraph test @WBRZ — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) January 17, 2019

BRPD says it plans to appeal the board's decision.