Civil rights group's lawsuit targets bail bond companies

NEW ORLEANS - A civil rights group has filed a federal lawsuit against a New Orleans bail bond company and related businesses, alleging they violated federal lending and racketeering laws by charging hidden and illegal fees.

The Southern Poverty Law Center's lawsuit also claims the defendants resorted to kidnapping and extortion, although there's no indication any of the defendants have faced criminal charges in connection with the allegations.

Officials with Blair's Bail Bonds did not respond Monday to a telephoned request for comment.

The class action lawsuit was filed late Friday. It focuses on a client named Ronald Egana. It says he and his loved ones were charged various illegal fees in connection with his bond. It also says the defendants sent a bounty hunter to kidnap Egana to extort money from him.