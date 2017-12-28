12 dead in Bronx fire, including child

Photo: The Associated Press

NEW YORK - New York City's mayor says 12 people have been killed in a Bronx apartment building fire including a child around a year old.



Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a briefing late Thursday that additional residents of the building were fighting for their lives with serious injuries.



Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro called the fire, "historic in its magnitude," because of the number of lives lost.



The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. at a five-story building a block from the Bronx Zoo.



About 170 firefighters fought the fire and rescued fleeing tenants, working in temperatures in the teens.



Over 160 #FDNY members are operating on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 2363 Prospect Ave #Bronx — FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017







Temperatures are in the teens in New York, with winds making it feel like single digits.



One of the deadliest fires in recent memory happened elsewhere in the Bronx in 2007. Nine children and one adult died in a blaze sparked by a space heater.