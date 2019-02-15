71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

City says shooter arrested in Aurora, Illinois

1 hour 41 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 February 15, 2019 2:43 PM February 15, 2019 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
AURORA, Ill. (AP) - City officials in Aurora, Illinois, say a shooter has been apprehended.
  
The city sent a tweet Friday afternoon saying there was an active shooter in an industrial park and that police were on the scene.
  
They say the shooter is in custody and the area still is on lockdown.
  
Live TV reports show dozens of first responder vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt Co.
  
Police have not said if anyone has been shot.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days