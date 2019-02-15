71°
City says shooter arrested in Aurora, Illinois
AURORA, Ill. (AP) - City officials in Aurora, Illinois, say a shooter has been apprehended.
The city sent a tweet Friday afternoon saying there was an active shooter in an industrial park and that police were on the scene.
They say the shooter is in custody and the area still is on lockdown.
Live TV reports show dozens of first responder vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt Co.
Police have not said if anyone has been shot.
