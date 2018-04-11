Latest Weather Blog
City's homeless initiative transitions the homeless into permanent housing
BATON ROUGE - More than 30 individuals have been placed in permanent housing after living under the Trevor Sims Bridge.
The Homeless to Housing Initiative, which is aimed to secure permanent housing for citizens previously living beneath the North Boulevard overpass.
In December, a local developer made a request to house construction equipment underneath the overpass. Instead of displacing the homeless who encamped underneath the bridge, Mayor Sharon Broome decided to start a coalition of organizations who specialize in providing services for the homeless.
"We convened and talked about not just displacing these individuals but using a more compassionate approach where we would provide services for them... Specifically provide housing for them," Broome said.
As a place of refuge, Dale Hatfield has spent most of his days and nights underneath the bridge after being homeless for a year.
Two weeks ago, the program placed him in an apartment.
"It was miserable. I couldn't be happier in my life, looks like I got new life," said Hatfield. "One bedroom, refrigerator, microwave, all of that. I just have to get a TV and I'll be straight."
Here's the list of organizations who have partnered with the city to find housing and employment for the citizens.
- Louisiana Housing Corporation
- Start Corporation
- Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless/One Stop
- St. Vincent de Paul
- It Takes A Village
- Options Foundation
- Way Home
- Christian Outreach Center
- Baton Rouge Police Department
- Volunteers of American
- Downtown Development District
- Capital Area Transit System
- Leo's Trailer Park
The Louisiana Housing Corporation is funding the Homeless to Housing Initiative using Rapid Re-Housing funds.
