City's homeless initiative transitions the homeless into permanent housing

BATON ROUGE - More than 30 individuals have been placed in permanent housing after living under the Trevor Sims Bridge.

The Homeless to Housing Initiative, which is aimed to secure permanent housing for citizens previously living beneath the North Boulevard overpass.

In December, a local developer made a request to house construction equipment underneath the overpass. Instead of displacing the homeless who encamped underneath the bridge, Mayor Sharon Broome decided to start a coalition of organizations who specialize in providing services for the homeless.

"We convened and talked about not just displacing these individuals but using a more compassionate approach where we would provide services for them... Specifically provide housing for them," Broome said.

As a place of refuge, Dale Hatfield has spent most of his days and nights underneath the bridge after being homeless for a year.

Two weeks ago, the program placed him in an apartment.

"It was miserable. I couldn't be happier in my life, looks like I got new life," said Hatfield. "One bedroom, refrigerator, microwave, all of that. I just have to get a TV and I'll be straight."

Here's the list of organizations who have partnered with the city to find housing and employment for the citizens.

Louisiana Housing Corporation

Start Corporation

Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless/One Stop

St. Vincent de Paul

It Takes A Village

Options Foundation

Way Home

Christian Outreach Center

Baton Rouge Police Department

Volunteers of American

Downtown Development District

Capital Area Transit System

Leo's Trailer Park

The Louisiana Housing Corporation is funding the Homeless to Housing Initiative using Rapid Re-Housing funds.