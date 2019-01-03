61°
City police officer, 2 suspects shot at Monroe motel

1 hour 29 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, January 03 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KALB
MONROE (AP) - Louisiana State Police say a city police officer was shot at a motel while checking a disturbance complaint, and two suspects were wounded.
  
A news release says the shooting occurred about 2:20 a.m. at a Super 8 Motel in Monroe.
  
It says that "shots were fired resulting in one officer and two subjects being shot."  It says the officer and men, identified as 26-year-old Jonathan Guillory and 25-year-old Lewis Craft, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
  
Police did not identify the officer or mention the officer's gender.
  
A state police arrest report says Guillory also grabbed and pushed an officer and it says officers found powder suspected to be methamphetamine.
  
Guillory faces a charge of resisting an officer and both men face one count each of possessing a controlled drug.
