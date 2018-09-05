72°
City Park to reopen the bidding process on beignet stand

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - City Park has announced that it would reopen the bidding process on a space housing a popular New Orleans beignet and coffee shop.
  
News outlets report the park announced Tuesday that it'll reopen the bidding process for a 10-year lease on the beignet stand in its Casino Building that's occupied by Morning Call.
  
Morning Call lost a bidding process after being disqualified for failing to attend a mandatory pre-bid meeting. A judge ruled in Morning Call's favor, nullifying a lease granted to rival Cafe du Monde.
  
Park officials say that while they disagree with the court's decision in the matter, the park believes the best course of action is to rebid the lease. Morning Call can operate in the Casino Building on a month-to-month basis until a new lease is issued.
