City-Parish Litter Response Team cleans up near LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE – The City-Parish Litter Response Team has been working throughout East Baton Rouge Parish to help clean up the area, with the most recent location being at Stanford and LSU avenues.

The City-Parish received reports of litter in the canal at the location and on West Lakeshore Drive, near the LSU lakes. Officials say the canal flows behind several gas stations and restaurants before it enters Bayou Duplanier and it also sits in a residential area with a high volume of pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

Litter, ranging from Styrofoam cups, plastic bottles, paper products end up in the canal and are collected, officials say.

City-Parish officials say that the Litter Response Team has worked over the past several months to collect litter and will continue to do so, however residents are urged to do their part in helping to keep the community free of litter.