City-Parish launches new Open Neighborhood BR platform for residents

March 02, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Bend announced the launch of a new digital resource for residents called Open Neighborhood BR.

The platform, located at my.brla.gov, provides residents with up-to-date, map-based information on recent incidents involving City-Parish agencies, such as police, fire, traffic incidents, 311 requests for service and building permits.

The platform allows users to search by using maps, dates, addresses, neighborhoods ZIP codes or Metro Council District. Residents can create a free account and save their searches to refer back to them or sign up to receive daily, weekly or monthly emails with updates about new incidents in their area.

"One of the most important resources our local government can provide to the residents we serve is information," Mayor Broome said.  "With Open Neighborhood BR, we're taking the next step by leveraging public datasets, technology, and innovation to help Baton Rouge residents understand what's going on in their own neighborhoods, and use that information to work with us to create a better quality-of-life for our entire community," Broome said. 

For information can be found at my.brla.gov

