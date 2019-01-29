City-parish joins Baton Rouge Nextdoor community

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Tuesday that the city-parish has joined Nextdoor.

Nextdoor is a communications and social media platform used in more than 85 percent of all U.S. neighborhoods. The mayor says joining the network will allow the city-parish to communicate directly with more than 75,000 registered Nextdoor uses and 558 neighborhoods throughout the parish.

“In today’s world, our citizens are accustomed to receiving, and expect, real-time information on programs, services, and issues that impact their daily lives – all from the click of a button or the comfort of their mobile device,” said Broome. “By joining Nextdoor, we now have yet another tool at our disposal to connect Baton Rouge residents with important updates at the neighborhood level and in an environment they already know, use, and trust.”

Nextdoor members will begin to automatically receive city-parish updates by default, beginning with communications from the Department of Environmental Services. Parish officials will use the platform to provide information to residents about these services, including topics such as holiday garbage and recycling schedules or operating hours and construction projects taking place in a given area.

Click here to access the city-parish's Nextdoor page.