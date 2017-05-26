City-Parish fixes sinkhole following 2 On Your Side report

BATON ROUGE - The sound of heavy machinery working next to Stephenie Horton's home this morning was music to her ears.

"I can rest easy knowing that it's taken care of," said Horton. "I'm not going to have to stress about how much worse it's getting in the meantime."

The City-Parish filled in a sinkhole next to Horton's Sherwood Forest home. A problem that's been growing along Westbrook Drive for five years has finally been rectified.

"It was a big problem," she said.

The City-Parish went through LA One Call and marked underground lines prior to digging. Utility and telephone lines were moved and a crew sealed a leaking drainage pipe Wednesday. Thursday, the crew filled in the hole with sand and packed it in with dirt.

Horton contacted 2 On Your Side last week about the problem. The City-Parish had visited the issue in March and initially thought the hole was sewer-related. After performing a dye test the City-Parish found it was a storm drain leak. A safety fence was placed around the problem area. Weeks went by and no action was taken to fix the problem, until now. Horton says she's glad she called WBRZ.

"I don't think I would have gotten a response without it," she said.

Last week, the City-Parish said it's disappointed with how long it's taken to repair the pipe and fill-in the sinkhole.

While the initial problem is fixed, Horton says another issue has presented itself. In the last few years while the sinkhole has been growing, Horton says her home has shifted. An inspector visited the property Wednesday and found the side of the structure closest to the sinkhole has sunk about two and a half inches. The estimated cost to fix this is about $16,000. Horton says at this time, she's not sure who will cover this cost.