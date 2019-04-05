City-Parish clearing storm drains, prepping for upcoming severe weather

BATON ROUGE - With more threats of severe weather coming to the capital region this weekend, crews hit the streets Friday to clean drains and hopefully prevent any problems the rainfall may cause.

Baton Rouge city workers cleared out drainage canals with heavy machinery and hand tools at multiple locations—like the intersection of Nicholson and Burbank, which floods often.

Officials say residents can also do their part at flood prevention.

"If they have open culverts in front their residences, make sure the leaves are pulled back away from culverts that run underneath their driveway because that's some of the issue," Kyle Huffstickler said.

The Department of Public Works says with heavy rain in the forecast, crews will be on standby this weekend and ready to respond as needed.