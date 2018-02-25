City officials in Walker warn litter bugs of escalating fines

WALKER - Welcome to the City of Walker in Livingston Parish. Population 6138. The fine for littering: $500.

Officials are hoping that the stiff fine will help cut down the substantial litter problem in Walker.

"I think it's very high, but if you're littering, I think to you should pay it," Walker resident William Wiesman told WBRZ.

The fine is an effort to eliminate the debris in the city, especially litter coming from vehicles loaded down with trash heading to the regional landfill in Walker.

Another resident, Virginia Seal, says "It's sad to see, living in the state of Louisiana how trashy the roadside is compared to other states."

The city has hundreds of signs placed throughout Walker, warning folks of the $500 fine.

"People shouldn't throw stuff out the window if they don't want to pay," resident Brad Edwards said.

But the city would prefer litter bugs not pay the fine, and work it off instead by picking up the trash themselves. And for some folks, that's not a problem.

"I'd work off picking up trash. Don't mind at all. Not at all," Edwards said.

And other residents agree. "I got a family. I'd rather pick the garbage up and save the money," Wiesman said.

The warning is now officially posted: Get caught trashing Walker, and you will pay.