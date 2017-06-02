City of Kenner approves ride-sharing law

KENNER - A Louisiana city has enacted a law to govern ride-booking companies that includes passenger fees for trips to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.



The Kenner City Council approved rules on Thursday governing companies such as Uber and Lyft. The vehicle-for-hire ordinance, which set rates for airport-bound trips in Kenner, was adopted despite protests from the companies and the airport.



Kenner's new law includes an additional $15 per person fee for all trips to and from the airport. The council also amended the ordinance to keep minimum fares from the airport at $33.



New Orleans Aviation Board representative Zach Butterworth says the airport relies on Uber for about 1,000 pickups daily and that without them there are not enough taxis to accommodate the demand.