City of Gonzales to get new water meter system

GONZALES - Officials in Gonzales have announced that crews will soon begin the installation of an advanced metering infrastructure system from Utility Metering Solutions.

The metering technology will enable the wireless transmission of water meter readings directly to the City of Gonzales Utility Department from regional collectors. Officials say the system will collect multiple reads per day allowing for better leak detection, billing accuracy, and improved customer service.

"Utility Metering Solutions is a leader in the deployment of utility infrastructure systems and resource conservation, and supports our commitment to maintaining a high quality of life for our citizens through cost-effective, innovative programs. The new system will also help the City of Gonzales analyze and efficiently detect and minimize water loss," officials said in a post on Facebook.

The upgrade, which will start at the beginning of January, is expected to take approximately six months to complete. During the installation, crews will interrupt water services to replace the customer's existing meter. Before leaving, crews will test the new water meter by running one to two gallons of water from an exterior hose or faucet.