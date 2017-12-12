53°
City of Baton Rouge fills more than 700 potholes
BATON ROUGE- Earlier this month, the city pledged to fill up numerous potholes around Baton Rouge.
"Operation: Fill Potholes" began early in December. The city says that Department of Maintenance crews have worked hard to sucessfully fill 765 potholes around the capital city.
About 350 other potholes remain and will be taken care of next week.
Earlier this month, we announced Operation: Fill Potholes. Since then, we're proud to say that 700+ potholes have been filled since & only 351 known potholes remain in our system, which will be addressed by next week. Thanks to our Dept of Maintenance crews for making it happen! pic.twitter.com/LYreYwlsji— City of Baton Rouge (@TheCityofBR) December 12, 2017