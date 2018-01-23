City leaders, residents to discuss work on area railroads

BATON ROUGE - Tuesday evening, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development along with Baton Rouge city officials will hold a meeting for a major project that could close over a dozen railroads in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The public meeting will address the proposed maintenance and rehabilitation project along the Kansas City Southern railroads.

Officials originally planned to have two meetings, but the first one was postponed due to last week's freezing temperatures. The meeting today will start at 5:30 p.m. at McKowen Baptist Church.

Ten of the crossings between the LSU Lakes and Spanish Town Road would get improvements like new crossing arms, brighter caution lights, and sidewalks. Those crossings include: North Street, Main Street, Laurel Street, Florida Boulevard, Convention Street, Government Street, Wisteria Street, Myrtle Walk Street, Terrace Avenue and Louise Street.

The six crossings that would be closed are: Gayosa Street, South Boulevard, Julia Street, Smith Street, Orange Street and Apple Street.

Residents are concerned that work on these railroads would create more traffic. At a public meeting last year, those same residents tried to voice their concerns, but feel as though the neighborhoods aren't being heard.

State officials say there is no final plan and no time frame to begin construction.

Today's meeting is open to the public where oral and written comments will be submitted and addressed.