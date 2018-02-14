City leaders expecting update on Government Street Road Diet

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and city transportation leaders will meet today to discuss the progress of a big project.

The Government Street Road Diet finally started late last month. Over four miles of the road is going to be redone and slimmed down. The $11.7 million road diet will reduce the number of travel lanes from four lanes to three. Once the project is done, there will be one travel lane in each direction with a two-way-left-turn-lane in the middle.

The project also includes sidewalk improvements with ADA accessible ramps and bicycle lanes in each direction. Construction stretches from East Boulevard in downtown Baton Rouge to the Lobdell Avenue intersection near Independence Park.

The press conference will be at Baton Rouge Magnet High School at 1 p.m.