City judge candidates forum Tuesday

BATON ROUGE- City judge runoff candidates Judy Moore Vendetto and Chris Hester will speak at noon Tuesday at the City Judge Candidates Forum.

The forum is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge Parish. It will take place at Café Américain. Lunch is $19.50, payable to the restaurant.

In the primary, Vendetto ran first with 4,129 votes, while Hester was second with 2,465.

The runoff will be held November 18. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Early voting will begin November 3-11. New voters can register online through Octorber 28.