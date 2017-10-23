62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

City judge candidates forum Tuesday

2 hours 54 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, October 23 2017 Oct 23, 2017 October 23, 2017 6:58 AM October 23, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- City judge runoff candidates Judy Moore Vendetto and Chris Hester will speak at noon Tuesday  at the City Judge Candidates Forum.

The forum is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge Parish. It will take place at Café Américain. Lunch is $19.50, payable to the restaurant.

In the primary, Vendetto ran first with 4,129 votes, while Hester was second with 2,465. 

The runoff will be held November 18. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Early voting will begin November 3-11. New voters can register online through Octorber 28.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days