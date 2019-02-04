72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
City employee under investigation over broken water meter

Monday, February 04 2019
By: Earl Phelps

BAKER - A city employee in Baker is under investigation after a homeowner claimed he took hundreds of dollars from her after she called the city for help.

The homeowner says the city worker came out twice to repair a water leak and charged her $600, and the problem was still not fixed.

"Right now, we're right in the middle of an investigation, so I don't have any facts," Baker Mayor Darnell Waites said.

The city owns the meters and is responsible for repairing them. It appears work was done on the water meter at the home.

But Waites says it not fair for him to comment on the matter until he first hears from the employee who's been accused of wrongdoing.

"My employee deserves his time in front of me, to tell me what's happening," Mayor Waites said.

A hearing for the city employee will be held Friday.

