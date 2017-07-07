City crew cleaning tire marks off 3rd St. in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - City crews are working in downtown Baton Rouge to remove tire marks left in the roadway by reported drag racing.

Third St. between Florida and Laurel will remain closed Friday until 11 a.m.

Business owners in the area told WBRZ, the tire marks are skid marks from an illegal street racing maneuver that happened before bars closed Wednesday morning.

Police said the situation was an isolated incident, though the Downtown Development District said police will be seen more in downtown to deter rowdy behavior.