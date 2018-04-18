City Court sets push to resolve bench warrants next week

BATON ROUGE- People with bench warrants in Baton Rouge City Court can go to court next week to handle them without fear of arrest, according to a news release.

The court will also be open April 28 for a Saturday session.

Those who go to court to resolve bench warrants, traffic, and misdemeanor criminal matters can go between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. from April 23 to April 27 or can go between 9 a.m. and noon April 28.

The Criminal/Traffic Division of City Court can be reached at 225-389-5294.