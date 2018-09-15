City considers resolution critical of Drag Queen Story Hour

Image: KATC

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Two members of the governing council in a Louisiana city are pushing a resolution critical of their local library's plan to host a "Drag Queen Story Hour."

The resolution by Lafayette City-Parish Councilmen Jared Bellard and William Theriot is to be considered by the council on Tuesday.

The Advertiser of Lafayette reports that the resolution states that the event, aimed at young children "is not an age-appropriate educational event.

The event at the Lafayette Public Library is set for Oct. 6.

Drag Queen Story Hour programs - men in full drag reading stories to children - have been held at libraries and book stores around the country. Organizers say they promote acceptance of people who "defy rigid gender restrictions."

The events have drawn protests in some cities.