City considers resolution critical of Drag Queen Story Hour

1 hour 29 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 September 15, 2018 12:15 PM September 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: KATC
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Two members of the governing council in a Louisiana city are pushing a resolution critical of their local library's plan to host a "Drag Queen Story Hour."
  
The resolution by Lafayette City-Parish Councilmen Jared Bellard and William Theriot is to be considered by the council on Tuesday.
  
The Advertiser of Lafayette reports that the resolution states that the event, aimed at young children "is not an age-appropriate educational event.
  
The event at the Lafayette Public Library is set for Oct. 6.
  
Drag Queen Story Hour programs - men in full drag reading stories to children - have been held at libraries and book stores around the country. Organizers say they promote acceptance of people who "defy rigid gender restrictions."
  
The events have drawn protests in some cities.
