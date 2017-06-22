83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Cindy, now a tropical depression, moving inland

1 hour 2 seconds ago June 22, 2017 Jun 22, 2017 Thursday, June 22 2017 June 22, 2017 10:21 AM in News
Source: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - Forecasters say Cindy, the onetime tropical storm since downgraded to a depression, is weakening as it heads inland.  But bands of heavy rain are continuing - with heavy rain in parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

  
The National Hurricane Center in Miami says a tropical storm warning from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana, has been discontinued, hours after the storm made landfall.
  
At 10 a.m. CDT Thursday, Cindy was about 165 miles (265 kilometers) northwest of Morgan City and moving to the north at 13 mph (20 kph).
  
A turn toward the northeast is expected. Cindy or its remnants are forecast to move into Arkansas early Friday, then into Tennessee.
  
Forecasters warn that heavy rainfall will spread over the Tennessee and Ohio valleys Thursday. Then into the central Appalachians Friday and Saturday.
  

