Cincinnati Zoo welcomes new gorilla one year after the death of Harambe

2 hours 11 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, September 19 2017 Sep 19, 2017 September 19, 2017 8:49 AM September 19, 2017 in News
Source: ABC
By: ABC News
One year after the death of Harambe, the Cincinnati Zoo has welcomed a new gorilla.

Harmabe, a 17-year-old silverback gorilla, was shot by zoo officials in 2016 after a 3-year-old boy fell into his enclosure. 

Mshindi, the new gorilla, is a 29-year-old male Western Lowland Silverback. He was moved from the Louisville Zoo to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

He's the first gorilla to be added to the Cincinnati Zoo since Harambe's controversial death.

