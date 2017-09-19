Cincinnati Zoo welcomes new gorilla one year after the death of Harambe

Photo: ABC News

One year after the death of Harambe, the Cincinnati Zoo has welcomed a new gorilla.

Harmabe, a 17-year-old silverback gorilla, was shot by zoo officials in 2016 after a 3-year-old boy fell into his enclosure.

Mshindi, the new gorilla, is a 29-year-old male Western Lowland Silverback. He was moved from the Louisville Zoo to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

He's the first gorilla to be added to the Cincinnati Zoo since Harambe's controversial death.