Cincinnati police look for suspect shooters at a nightclub, leaving 1 dead and several injured

CINCINNATI- Cincinnati police are searching for suspects in a nightclub shooting that left one man dead and 15 other people injured.



Authorities say a gunfight broke out inside the crowded Cameo club early Sunday after a dispute among several people escalated into a shootout that sent club patrons diving to the ground to dodge bullets.



Twenty-seven-year-old O'Bryan Spikes was killed and 15 other people were injured. At least five victims remained hospitalized Monday morning. A University of Cincinnati Medical Center spokeswoman says two are in critical condition and three are in stable.



No suspects are in custody in the shooting at the club, which police say has a history of gun violence.



Club operator Jay Rodgers says Cameo will remain closed until both an internal and a police investigation are completed.