81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cincinnati club gives up liquor permit after fatal shooting

1 hour 11 minutes 52 seconds ago March 27, 2017 Mar 27, 2017 Monday, March 27 2017 March 27, 2017 7:46 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CINCINNATI - A Cincinnati nightclub is giving up its liquor license after a shooting over the weekend left one person dead and 17 wounded.

A city official said Monday that the Cameo club also will remain closed until police complete the investigation.

Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black says the club is voluntarily surrendering the license.

Police are continuing to search for suspects in the shooting early Sunday.

The city police chief said Monday five people were still hospitalized, two in critical condition and three in serious condition.

Ohio liquor agents who inspected the Cameo club after the Sunday shooting say they found marijuana in plain view along with partially smoked marijuana in an employee-only section.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days