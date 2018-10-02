79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cigarette thieves: Three wanted for stealing from gas station

4 hours 32 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 October 02, 2018 5:01 AM October 02, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for three suspects who stole cigarettes from an area gas station.

The incident was reported on Sunday at the Circle K on Floynell Drive. Shortly after entering the business, the men went behind the counter and opened the cigarette storage cabinet.

Authorities didn't say how man cartons were taken.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days