Cigarette thieves: Three wanted for stealing from gas station
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for three suspects who stole cigarettes from an area gas station.
The incident was reported on Sunday at the Circle K on Floynell Drive. Shortly after entering the business, the men went behind the counter and opened the cigarette storage cabinet.
Authorities didn't say how man cartons were taken.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.
