CIA director calls WikiLeaks 'hostile intelligence agency'

1 hour 13 minutes 50 seconds ago April 13, 2017 Apr 13, 2017 Thursday, April 13 2017 April 13, 2017 2:55 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - CIA Director Mike Pompeo is denouncing WikiLeaks, calling the anti-secrecy group a "hostile intelligence agency."

In his first public speech since becoming director of the agency, the former Republican congressman says WikiLeaks "walks like a hostile intelligence agency and talks like a hostile intelligence agency."

Last month, WikiLeaks released nearly 8,000 documents that it says reveals secrets about the CIA's cyberespionage tools for breaking into targeted computers, cellphones and even smart TVs.

Pompeo's remarks contrast with President Donald Trump's.

Trump said before the election that he was happy to see WikiLeaks publish private, politically damaging emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta.

