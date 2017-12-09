CIA announces new 'Puppy Class' K-9 graduates

Three K-9s have graduated from the CIA Fall 2017 "Puppy Class" this week.

After four months of vigorous training, Nicole, Indigo, and Freya have all passed their certification requirements to join the agency.

The dogs are required to pass two certifications from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms as well as the United States Police Canine Association. Passing of the tests ensures the dogs' ability to detect explosives and illegal substances.

Freya and her handler were given the "Top Dog Award" for earning a whopping 298.68 out of 300 - the highest in the class.

Following the graduation, three other K-9s were honored at a ceremony to recognize their retirement.

The CIA says the retired dogs have "dedicated their lives to serving and protecting this country."