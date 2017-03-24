Church volunteer accused of raping 15-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE – A man faces second-degree rape charges after police say he raped a 15-year-old girl last year.

Terry Lee Morgan was charged with second degree rape Friday. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

On Nov. 17, Baton Rouge Police were told that a 15-year-old girl had been raped by Morgan. At an interview at a Children’s Advocacy Center, the victim’s mother said Morgan had volunteered with her at a local church.

The mother said she remembered sending her daughter home from church one day after the flood. She added that she also remembered Morgan disappearing from the church around the same time.

Documents say the victim told police that Morgan entered her bedroom and demanded that she remove her pants. When she refused, the victim said Morgan raped her. He then told her to not tell anyone.

Police say the victim “immediately and positively” identified Morgan as her attacker using a photographic lineup.