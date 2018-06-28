Church music minister accused of sexually assaulting teen, asking for time to leave country

BATON ROUGE - Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a music minister accused of sexually abusing a teenage member of his church over several years.

A witness told investigators that he asked for time to flee the country before police were called, according to the warrant.

Santo Jeronimo Alvarado is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual battery. The warrant did not identify the church.

The girl told investigators Alvarado groped a 14-year-old girl over her clothing. She said the attacks happened many times 2015 and 2018 while acting as the children's music minister at the victim's church.

According to the warrant, a witness reported confronted Alvarado about the allegations. The witness told police Alvarado admitted the crimes, asked for forgiveness from church personnel and his wife, and asked for time to flee the country prior to police being notified.