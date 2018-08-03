Church music minister accused of sexually abusing teen arrested

BATON ROUGE - A music minister has been accused of abusing a young girl at an area church.

According to the arrest report, Santo Alvarado is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting the victim between February 1, 2015, and February 25, 2018. Authorities say, Alvarado touched the girl's chest and private area over her clothing.

WBRZ previously reported that a witness had confronted Alvarado about the allegations. The witness told police Alvarado admitted the crimes, asked for forgiveness from church personnel and his wife, and asked for time to flee the country prior to police being notified.

During the time of the abuse, Alvarado was the children's music minister at the victim's church. He is charged with indecent behavior juveniles and sexual battery.